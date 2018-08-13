Mamata calls BJP ‘anti-Bengali’, asks if hilsa, sandesh from Bangladesh will also be branded as ‘refugees’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to create division among the people. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to create division among the people. (File)

Sharpening her attack on the BJP government over the exclusion of 40 lakh people in the final draft of Assam’s National Register for Citizens (NRC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked if hilsa fish, Jamdani saree, sandesh and mishti doi, which are originally from Bangladesh, would also be branded as “infiltrators or refugees”. Accusing the saffron party of being “anti-Bengali”, the TMC supremo said the 40 lakh people omitted from the draft list were “very much Indians”.

“They (the BJP) must not forget that speaking Bengali is not a crime. It is the fifth most spoken language in the world. What is BJP’s problem with (West) Bengal. Are they scared of the intellect of the Bengalis, their culture. They must not forget that (West) Bengal is the cultural mecca of the country,” PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Banerjee’s remarks come two days after BJP chief Amit Shah said at a rally in Kolkata that neither the NRC in Assam nor the party itself was anti-Bengali. “How can she call us anti-Bengal? How can she call us anti-Bengali? When the BJP, in fact, was born in this state under our founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee?” Shah said.

While questioning the grounds on which the 40 lakh odd people were excluded from the draft list, Banerjee said even she would not be able to produce the birth certificate of her parents if the government asked for it. “Do not know my parents’ birth dates. I only know the dates of their death. I would not be able to provide any documents for their date of birth but there should be a clear system about such cases…you cannot blame the layman,” she said.

Banerjee, whose remarks that the omission of 40 lakh people would result in a “civil war” and “bloodbath” had stirred a hornet’s nest, further accused the BJP of trying to create division among the people. “What is going on in the country is an injustice. The BJP with their extremist ideology is trying to create division among the people. I think they are playing the politics of revenge among the countrymen. We are not for this kind of politics,” she said.

The TMC chief also said, “the culture practised by them (BJP) does not have any respect for people speaking Hindi, Bengali, Maratha and the South Indian (languages)”.

