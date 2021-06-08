Mamata Banerjee asks officials to stay alert for high tides, 76K people seek cyclone aid

Meanwhile, over 76,000 people from several cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal have submitted their applications, seeking the state government's aid under the Duare-Tran (relief at doorstep) scheme, an official said on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked her government officials to not lower their guard in view of the high tides in the Bay of Bengal this month and monitor areas inundated after Cyclone Yaas.

“There is a high tide on June 11. Take timely measures. There is another high tide on June 26 which could be even bigger. Therefore, there is a chance of vast swathes of areas getting inundated. Areas which are already inundated due to the storm will be affected. So build tube wells in elevated areas which will not be inundated. Finish all work by June 10,” Banerjee told officials during a cyclone review meeting at the state secretariat.

She also said that about 15 crore mangrove trees would be planted in districts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas.

Meanwhile, over 76,000 people from several cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal have submitted their applications, seeking the state government’s aid under the Duare-Tran (relief at doorstep) scheme, an official said on Monday.

At least 322 camps or outreach programmes in seven districts hit by cyclone ‘Yaas’ have been organised till Sunday to enable eligible citizens to submit applications in plain paper to get compensation under various welfare programmes of the state government, he said.

A maximum of 36,952 applications have been received from South 24 Parganas where 174 camps have been held till June 6, the official said.

The government has also got 12,765 applications from Purba Medinipur, 10,267 from North 24 Parganas and 8,039 from Paschim Medinipur districts.

At least 7,561 people in Howrah, 294 in Hooghly and 247 from Birbhum have sought compensation from the administration, the official said.

“All the applications will be verified. We are expecting more people to visit the camps,” he said.