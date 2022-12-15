scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Mamata says Amitabh Bachchan should be awarded Bharat Ratna

The chief minister says ‘we will raise this demand from Bengal although not officially’.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan inaugurates the at the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival by lighting lamps as Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Shatrughan Sinha and Mahesh Bhatt attend in Kolkata, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo)
Amitabh Bachchan should be awarded the Bharat Ratna, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, which the Bollywood actor inaugurated on Thursday.

“I think a demand should be raised from Bengal that Amitabhji be awarded the Bharat Ratna,” Banerjee said. “Although not officially, we will raise this demand from Bengal. The Bharat Ratna should be given to Amitabh Bachchanji. He has been working in Indian cinema for a long time.”

Actors Jaya Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee, cricketer Sourav Ganguly, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, singers Kumar Sanu and Arijit Singh and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha were also among those present on the occasion.

Khan gave his speech in Bengali and said that it was written by Mukherjee.

Bachchan thanked Kolkata for his first job and also for Jaya Bachchan’s first film, Mahanagar.

During her speech, the actress told the chief minister, “You know, whenever you want, I am there for you.”

The actress campaigned for the ruling Trinamool Congress and Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:51:00 pm
