scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

‘We all know Mamata Banerjee colluding with Adani’: BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari’s remarks came after CM Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre over the Adani group scrapping its FPO.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is colluding with industrialist Gautam Adani. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a news conference on Thursday, the BJP MLA from Nandigram said the Adani group had made Rs 25,000 crore investment proposals to the state while taking part in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) a few years ago.

“We all know CM Mamata Banerjee is colluding with him (Adani). We all know what happened in the BGBS. I already expressed my concern regarding Tajpur port. Rs 25,000 cr investment was to be done while 10 lakh jobs were to be provided, what will happen to such promises?” Adhikari said.

The BJP leader’s remarks came after the chief minister criticised the Narendra Modi government over the fiasco that led to the Adani group scrapping the Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) for the flagship Adani Enterprises. Banerjee suggested that calls had gone out of the highest echelons of power to industrialists for the share subscription.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), it seemed like the central government was on the verge of a collapse. Why was it on the verge of collapse? Because the share market saw a mega landslide,” the chief minister had said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
More from Kolkata

There was no immediate response from the TMC over Adhikari’s comment.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 11:52 IST
Next Story

In India they won’t watch Test cricket, it’s all IPL: Ian Botham

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close