‘We all know Mamata Banerjee colluding with Adani’: BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is colluding with industrialist Gautam Adani. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a news conference on Thursday, the BJP MLA from Nandigram said the Adani group had made Rs 25,000 crore investment proposals to the state while taking part in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) a few years ago.

“We all know CM Mamata Banerjee is colluding with him (Adani). We all know what happened in the BGBS. I already expressed my concern regarding Tajpur port. Rs 25,000 cr investment was to be done while 10 lakh jobs were to be provided, what will happen to such promises?” Adhikari said.

The BJP leader’s remarks came after the chief minister criticised the Narendra Modi government over the fiasco that led to the Adani group scrapping the Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) for the flagship Adani Enterprises. Banerjee suggested that calls had gone out of the highest echelons of power to industrialists for the share subscription.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), it seemed like the central government was on the verge of a collapse. Why was it on the verge of collapse? Because the share market saw a mega landslide,” the chief minister had said.

There was no immediate response from the TMC over Adhikari’s comment.