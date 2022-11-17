scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Mamata asks why Dilip Ghosh still not arrested, he says ready for probe

Central agencies quick to act against Opposition leaders but not against BJP, says Chief Minister

mamata banrjee, Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP, Jhargram, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsChief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to mediapersons in Jhargram on Wednesday. Express

In an apparent reference to BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh whose house deed was reportedly recovered from the residence of Prasanna Roy, an accused in the alleged SSC scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the central agencies were prompt in taking action against Opposition leaders but refrained from doing so if a BJP leader was found involved in corruption cases.

“Partha Chatterjee was arrested after documents in his name were found at the residence of Arpita Mukherjee. That was right. Law will take its course. But why is the BJP leader, whose flat deed was seized from the residence of one of the accused, not arrested? It seems the central agencies are swift in taking action against Opposition leaders but they are not so prompt when it comes to BJP leaders,” Banerjee said before leaving for Kolkata after concluding her two-day visit to Jhargram.

BJP spends thousands of crores on each election. Where does the money come from? Why are the CBI and the ED not investigating their source of the money?” asked Banerjee.

Mamata’s dig at the central investigation agencies came a day after his nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Dilip Ghosh. “During the search operation at Partha Chatterjee’s house, a document was found in Arpita’s name, and then Arpita’s house was searched. She was arrested, too. A document in the name of Dilip Ghosh was also found in Prasanna Roy’s house, then why was Dilip’s house not searched?” asked the Diamond Harbor MP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC
Firm tied to BJP minister behind hit Kannada film KantaraPremium
Firm tied to BJP minister behind hit Kannada film Kantara
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...
As India take G20 presidency, five takeaways from the summit in BaliPremium
As India take G20 presidency, five takeaways from the summit in Bali

Besides, TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Jayprakash Majumdar had on Saturday demanded the arrest of Dilip Ghosh, alleging that the CBI had seized a house deed in the name of the saffron party MP during a raid at the house of school jobs scam accused Prasanna Roy.

The BJP leader, however, said he has not committed any wrong and is ready for a probe.

“Prasanna Roy and I live in the same housing society. He was heading the society’s welfare committee. I had given him a copy of the flat deed as it was needed for changing the name of the electricity connection. I have made an income tax declaration and bought the flat after taking a bank loan. The TMC is trying to create an issue,” Ghosh said.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

The former state BJP president said he is ready for any probe by central or state agencies.  “Let the state government probe it. I have committed no wrong,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 05:57:19 am
Next Story

Farmers’ union calls for suspension of sugarcane crushing for two days

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement