Mamata asks why Dilip Ghosh still not arrested, he says ready for probe

In an apparent reference to BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh whose house deed was reportedly recovered from the residence of Prasanna Roy, an accused in the alleged SSC scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the central agencies were prompt in taking action against Opposition leaders but refrained from doing so if a BJP leader was found involved in corruption cases.

“Partha Chatterjee was arrested after documents in his name were found at the residence of Arpita Mukherjee. That was right. Law will take its course. But why is the BJP leader, whose flat deed was seized from the residence of one of the accused, not arrested? It seems the central agencies are swift in taking action against Opposition leaders but they are not so prompt when it comes to BJP leaders,” Banerjee said before leaving for Kolkata after concluding her two-day visit to Jhargram.

“BJP spends thousands of crores on each election. Where does the money come from? Why are the CBI and the ED not investigating their source of the money?” asked Banerjee.

Mamata’s dig at the central investigation agencies came a day after his nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Dilip Ghosh. “During the search operation at Partha Chatterjee’s house, a document was found in Arpita’s name, and then Arpita’s house was searched. She was arrested, too. A document in the name of Dilip Ghosh was also found in Prasanna Roy’s house, then why was Dilip’s house not searched?” asked the Diamond Harbor MP.

Besides, TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Jayprakash Majumdar had on Saturday demanded the arrest of Dilip Ghosh, alleging that the CBI had seized a house deed in the name of the saffron party MP during a raid at the house of school jobs scam accused Prasanna Roy.

The BJP leader, however, said he has not committed any wrong and is ready for a probe.

“Prasanna Roy and I live in the same housing society. He was heading the society’s welfare committee. I had given him a copy of the flat deed as it was needed for changing the name of the electricity connection. I have made an income tax declaration and bought the flat after taking a bank loan. The TMC is trying to create an issue,” Ghosh said.

Advertisement

The former state BJP president said he is ready for any probe by central or state agencies. “Let the state government probe it. I have committed no wrong,” he said.