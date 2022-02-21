Mamata announces SIT probe into student leader Anis Khan’s death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a special investigation team (SIT) would inquire into the incident where student leader Anis Khan died after he was allegedly pushed from the second floor of his house on Friday night by a group of men including a policeman.

“An SIT will be set up to investigate the death of student leader Anis Khan. The chief secretary and the director general of the criminal investigation department will be part of the SIT. It will submit its report within 15 days. Every death is unfortunate. Anis was a good man. He was in touch with us and had even helped us during the election. Whoever is responsible for this will be caught and punished under law. I don’t condone such acts. No one will be spared,” Banerjee said at Nabanna.

The family of the 28-year-old student leader from Howrah has alleged police involvement in his death and demanded a CBI inquiry.

Recalling Friday’s events leading up to Anis’s death, his father Salem Khan told The Indian Express, “Anis returned home around 12.30am from a nearby jalsa (a religious gathering). He went to the terrace with his phone and headphones. Around 1.10am, four unidentified men knocked on our door and asked for Anis. I peeped from my room and told them that Anis was not home as I didn’t know who they were. But when they said they were from the Bagnan police station and would like to talk to Anis in connection with an old case lodged against him, I opened the door.”

According to Saleem, one of the men was in police uniform while the rest were wearing civic volunteers’ dress. “One of them stood guard while the others went upstairs. Suddenly, I heard a loud thud. When I looked outside, I saw Anis lying in a pool of blood. By the time I went near his body, the four had left through a narrow lane near our house. They had pushed him through an under-construction window,” said Saleem.

The Congress, BJP and the CPI (M) have hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress and called the student leader’s death a “pre-planned murder”.