After Mamata, Amit Shah’s plane circles over Kolkata for 55 minutes as bad weather delays landing

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and strong gales lashed Kolkata and its suburbs on Friday after a day of sweltering heat. (PTI/File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s aircraft faced significant delays in landing in Kolkata on Friday night due to severe weather conditions in the city. Shah was travelling by a private plane.

The aircraft entered Kolkata’s airspace at 12.25 am and circled for nearly 55 minutes, sources said, adding that the plane was even diverted toward Krishnanagar at one point. It finally landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 1.20 am.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced a similar ordeal on Thursday after her aircraft had to circle for more than an hour due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, preventing it from landing at Kolkata airport.