‘It was planned’: Mamata alleges ‘BJP-MIM-Congress’ plot in Malda violence

The CM also blamed Congress and the Owaisi-led AIMIM for using the “opportunity to provoke minorities”

Written by: Sweety Kumari
6 min readKolkataUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 09:43 AM IST
mamata banerjee, malda, sir,Mamata Banerjee blamed Congress and the Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen for using the “opportunity to provoke minorities”. (Photo: Facebook/Mamata Banerjee)
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Alleging a BJP-AIMIM-Congress nexus in the Malda unrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday claimed the violence was a “planned act” aimed at defaming the state and influencing the upcoming Assembly elections. While condemning the attack, Banerjee maintained that external elements were responsible and reiterated her charge of a larger political conspiracy behind the violence.

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The unrest in Malda comes amid tensions over exclusions from the voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). On Wednesday night, protests escalated in areas such as Mothabari and Sujapur, where a group detained seven judges inside the Kaliachak-II block office for several hours.

Addressing a rally during her campaign in Harirampur in Dakshin Dinajpur, Banerjee said the incident in Malda’s Mothabari, where judicial officers were attacked, was not the handiwork of locals.

“Regarding the incident in Malda’s Mothabari, whoever did it has been caught red-handed by our CID. It wasn’t the local police. They were trying to escape through Bagdogra. They came from Mumbai. The BJP brought that AIMIM/ISF group from Mumbai with help from the Congress and the BJP.”

‘Game of vote-cutting is afoot’

Mamata Banerje blamed Congress and the Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen for using the “opportunity to provoke minorities”.

“They are using this opportunity to provoke minorities and then torture them using the NIA, CBI, and ED. Outsiders are coming from Gujarat by bus. I have voice records. Do you know why they changed everyone? So that no one can stop them at the border. They will bring money; money is coming in CRPF vehicles. I know where it’s all going; I have the records, and I will expose it at the right time.”

Without naming the AIMIM directly, she accused a “Hyderabad-based party” of trying to split minority votes to benefit the BJP. “The game of vote-cutting is afoot. A ‘brother’ is coming from Hyderabad, accompanied by a ‘traitor brother’. If you don’t want to end up in detention camps, stay with us. My heart says the BJP will soon be ousted, but for that, it is vital that we win the elections in Bengal,” she said.

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The Bengal chief minister reiterated that law and order was currently not under her control, alleging that administrative changes had been made without her consultation. “Everything has been taken from me for a few days, but we will return and ensure justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, K Jayaraman, Additional Director General (North Bengal), admitted that there was a delay in rescuing the judicial officers due to the presence of a large number of women and children at the protest site. Thus, it was not possible to use force to disperse the crowd, he added.

According to the police, 19 cases have been registered and 35 people arrested so far.
“An advocate named Mofakkarul Islam and his associate were detained at Bagdogra Airport with the help of the CID and Siliguri police. Although he lives in Kolkata, his permanent residence is in the Itahar police station area. He is named in three cases in Kaliachak, and the police are investigating his potential involvement in other matters as well,” said Jayaraman.

Jayaraman added that the judicial officers are currently working from home, and a detailed report on the incident is being prepared.

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Meanwhile, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya alleged, “MIM (The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) is Trinamool, and Trinamool is MIM. Humayun is Trinamool, and Trinamool is Humayun. Everything has merged into one. Multiple identities in a single body—truly ‘wonderful’.”

Also Read | ‘What SC has said is correct, do not fall for provocations,’ says Mamata as Malda protests continue

‘People do not like you here’

Taking a jab at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said, “First handle Manipur, Motabhai. You have the [Central] agencies, so you are enjoying yourself. You call and intimidate people. Their only job is to threaten over the phone. They called me one day, too, and I gave them a fitting response. If you want to fight, fight face-to-face.”

Responding to Shah’s plan to stay in West Bengal for 14 days, she said, “You say you will stay for 14 days. Even if you stay for 365 days, it won’t matter. The people do not like you here.”

She also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate, stating, “I will pull off his mask. He writes his speeches beforehand and cannot speak a single word without a teleprompter. To derail the BJP, we will stand in the voting lines this time.”

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Addressing the Prime Minister on the issue of the voter list, she said, “There are two Lok Sabha seats in Malda city—one won by Congress and one by the BJP. If there are ‘infiltrators’ in the 2024 voter list, then you too won by their votes. You should resign first.”

She also targeted the BJP over alleged financial fraud and intimidation during elections, urging voters to remain vigilant. “If anyone approaches you claiming to be from the state government and asks for your account number, do not give it even by mistake. They will take everything. This is being done by the BJP. Do not fall for this during election time.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya alleged, “MIM (The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) is Trinamool, and Trinamool is MIM. Humayun is Trinamool, and Trinamool is Humayun. Everything has merged into one. Multiple identities in a single body—truly ‘wonderful’.”

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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