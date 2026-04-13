Gherao of judicial officials in Malda: NIA arrests ISF member, detains Congress candidate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the investigation into the gherao of seven judicial officials involved in the SIR adjudication process in Malda two weeks ago, made its first arrest in the case on Sunday. The central agency arrested a panchayat member belonging to the Indian Secular Front (ISF), Golam Rabbani, and detained the Congress candidate from Mothabari Assembly constituency Sayem Chowdhury, and his seven associates, sources said.
Chowdhury was picked up with his associates while he was campaigning in the Alinagar panchayat area on Sunday.
“We are questioning Chowdhury and verifying his involvement in the incident. If we get proper evidence against him, he will be arrested,” a senior NIA official said.
Earlier, West Bengal CID, which was probing the incident, had arrested 35 people, including AIMIM activist and lawyer Mofakkerul Islam.
Sources said that NIA arrested Rabbani after his name cropped up during the questioning of the AIMIM member.
According to the CID, Mofakkerul Islam is the mastermind of the case who allegedly incited people to gherao the BDO office and was seen giving an instigating speech just before the incident.
The NIA has sought the custody of all 35 people arrested by the CID.
“NIA officials think that from Rabbani they will be able to reach the other masterminds of the incident,” an NIA official said.
On April 1, people angry over the deletion of voters’ names from the electoral roll following the adjudication process gheraoed Kaliachowk-II BDO office. They did not let the seven judicial officials, including three women, leave the BDO office. As protesting villagers blocked the roads and highways, a police team managed to escort the judicial officials out of the office late in the night.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More