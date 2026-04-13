Gherao of judicial officials in Malda: NIA arrests ISF member, detains Congress candidate

Malda gherao case probe has intensified with the NIA arresting an ISF panchayat member and questioning a Congress candidate over the detention of judicial officials. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the investigation into the gherao of seven judicial officials involved in the SIR adjudication process in Malda two weeks ago, made its first arrest in the case on Sunday. The central agency arrested a panchayat member belonging to the Indian Secular Front (ISF), Golam Rabbani, and detained the Congress candidate from Mothabari Assembly constituency Sayem Chowdhury, and his seven associates, sources said.

Chowdhury was picked up with his associates while he was campaigning in the Alinagar panchayat area on Sunday.

“We are questioning Chowdhury and verifying his involvement in the incident. If we get proper evidence against him, he will be arrested,” a senior NIA official said.