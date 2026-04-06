Malda gherao example of ‘maha jungle raj’: PM Modi at first major poll rally in Bengal

Launching the BJP’s poll campaign in West Bengal under the slogan “Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), calling last week’s gherao of judicial officers in Malda an example of “maha jungle raj”.
He also accused the ruling party of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to “protect infiltrators”.
Addressing his first rally in the state since Assembly elections were announced, Modi said in Cooch Behar that the “countdown has begun” for the TMC government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Blaming the state government for the Malda incident, he said, “A few days back, the entire country saw and was shocked at how judicial officers were made hostage in Malda. Think about what government this is, where judges and constitutional work are not safe. How do you keep faith in these people for the safety and security of the common man in Bengal? What happened in Malda was not just TMC’s instigation, but the maha jungle raj of this government.”
He said the situation was “so bad that the highest court of the country, the Supreme Court, had to intervene”.
Modi also alleged that the TMC was opposing the SIR exercise to shield infiltrators. “In the 15 years of TMC rule in the border districts of West Bengal, there has been a shocking change in demography… infiltrators got direct protection of TMC, and due to these infiltrators, the people of Bengal have become unsafe,” he said.
“The Central Government is working on identifying these infiltrators and removing them. Not only Bharat, but even other big countries are trying to identify illegal infiltrators and remove them. But in Bengal, the TMC government is busy protecting these infiltrators. That is why TMC is against SIR, so that the infiltrators cannot be identified,” he said.
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In his speech, Modi also alleged that the TMC was threatening to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “They are snatching the rights of those Hindu refugees who got citizenship and will give it to these infiltrators, who are their vote bank… (But) Those who are trying to change the identity of Bengal will go away.”
Predicting a BJP victory, Modi accused the TMC of “looting” the people and said it would have to “pay for its sins”.
“On one hand, in Bengal there is fear of TMC cut money and corruption, fear of infiltration and infiltrators being settled, fear of changing demography, and of losing one’s freedom in one’s own land. On the other hand, one will live with pride and head held high — that is the BJP’s promise,” he said.
The Prime Minister urged voters to “keep faith in the law” turn out for the elections scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4. “On the day of elections, TMC goons will try to scare you, but you will have to keep faith in the law. In this election, fear will run away from Bengal,” he said.
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He added that the ruling party would lose on May 4, after which “the law will take its course against TMC goons and its syndicates”.
Referring to the Centre’s decision to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Modi said the BJP-led NDA had ensured basic facilities for women and created three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’. He also said that representation in Lok Sabha of states that have performed well in population control would not be affected by delimitation. “The Government has scheduled a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18. This right of our mothers and sisters has been pending for 40 years. Any further delay is not right. From Cooch Behar, I once again assure all states that those that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats. Everyone will benefit,” he said.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More