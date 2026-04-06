Malda gherao example of ‘maha jungle raj’: PM Modi at first major poll rally in Bengal

Launching the BJP’s poll campaign in West Bengal under the slogan “Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), calling last week’s gherao of judicial officers in Malda an example of “maha jungle raj”.

He also accused the ruling party of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to “protect infiltrators”.

Addressing his first rally in the state since Assembly elections were announced, Modi said in Cooch Behar that the “countdown has begun” for the TMC government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Blaming the state government for the Malda incident, he said, “A few days back, the entire country saw and was shocked at how judicial officers were made hostage in Malda. Think about what government this is, where judges and constitutional work are not safe. How do you keep faith in these people for the safety and security of the common man in Bengal? What happened in Malda was not just TMC’s instigation, but the maha jungle raj of this government.”