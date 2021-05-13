Malda administration on alert over floating bodies ‘from UP & Bihar’

Police personnel oversee the burial of bodies that washed up on the banks of the Ganga in Buxar’s Chausa village. (PTI)

The Malda district administration on Wednesday started preparations for the possibility of dead bodies (of suspected Covid victims) from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh washing up in the district. The state administration has issued directions to Malda District Magistrate Rajarshi Mitra that in the event, these should be “cremated properly and with due respect.”

A senior official in the Malda district administration said, “There are chances of dead bodies washing up on the banks of the Ganga. We gave directions to the nearby blocks of Ganges Manikchak and Kaliachak 2 and 3 block to monitor round-the-clock for the dead bodies. We also alerted fishermen. They will also monitor the river banks. The district administration has started monitoring through 12 boats. We have told block officials and villagers that if they see any bodies, they should inform the local police stations.”

The state government also published detailed guidelines for children who are infected. The guidelines said, “Covid-19 infection in children is mostly mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. Children are 5.8% of total covid positive patients in India. Covid-19 associated hospitalisation among children 8 per lakh population while 164.5 per lakh population in case of adults. ICU admission rate ranges from 8-20 per cent among hospitalised children.” The guidelines also directed when a child should be hospitalized and which care should be given to them. The guidelines also mentioned when or what management should be taken to care a children infected by Covid-19. They also suggested the doses of Remdisivir in case of severely infected child patients.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 135 persons died of Covid in West Bengal, taking the total death toll to 12,728. A total of 20,377 persons tested positive in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday the cumulative number of discharged persons became 9,11,705. The recovery rate also has increased to 86.57 per cent.

With the caseload 20377, today the total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 10,53,117.