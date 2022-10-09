Malbazar flash flood: Some people trying to malign admin’s image over incident, says govt

The state government on Saturday said that some people were trying to malign the image of the administration over the Malbazar flash flood incident that claimed eight lives.

In a statement issued here on Friday night, the government said, “A tragic incident took place on October 5 in Malbazar, which resulted in the death of eight people and injury to 14 others. Out of the 14, eight have been discharged from the hospital, while the rest are undergoing treatment at Mal Sub-divisional Hospital.”

“Unfortunately, a section of people with some vested interests are trying to malign the image of the state government and people’s representatives over a natural calamity. This is highly condemnable. People are being misled into believing that the administration did not take steps to prevent the situation. This is not true,” said the government.

A nine-member BJP delegation had on Friday visited the Malbazar area of Jalpaiguri district and met with the families of those who were killed in the flash flood in the Mal river during Durga idol immersion on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident. They also announced Rs 50,000 each to the injured.