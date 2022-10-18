Make Sourav Bengal brand ambassador in place of SRK, Suvendu urges Mamata

LEADER OF Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador of West Bengal and offer the position to former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The remarks from the BJP leader came hours after Mamata Banerjee targeted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the “unceremonious” exit of Ganguly as its president. Banerjee also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in this regard so that Ganguly can contest for the chairmanship of International Cricket Council (ICC) as the Indian representative.

Reacting to Banerjee’s remarks, Adhikari during a press conference in Kolkata, said PM Modi does not interfere in matters related to sports.

“Mamata Banerjee should first remove Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador of West Bengal. There is no reason for Khan to hold that post. Ganguly should be offered that position. The Chief Minister should first do that instead of indulging in unnecessary politics on every issue. It took her so many years to realise that Sourav Ganguly is a pride of Bengal. She should have realised it before making Shah Rukh Khan the brand ambassador of the state,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, Ganguly recently announced that he would contest for the post of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, scheduled on October 31. On the same day, the annual general meeting of CAB is scheduled to be held.