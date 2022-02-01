Make probe report public: BJP to govt on Marichjhapi killings

The BJP on Monday demanded that the state government should make public an investigation report into the 1979 Marichjhapi killings in which a large number of refugees were killed allegedly in police firing at Sundarban.

After paying tribute to those who were affected by the violence, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, “It is our demand before the chief minister of the state that the investigation report by the Marichjhapi Commission be made public in the state Assembly. The state government should also stand by the families of those who were killed. These are our two demands, which the government should address. Otherwise, we will continue to protest against this issue.”

During Left Front rule in 1979, hundreds of migrant Hindus sheltered in Marichjhapi island of Sundarban were killed allegedly in police firing, blockades and subsequent starvation and disease.

Keen on consolidating the refugee vote bank with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has set its sights on bringing the alleged Marichjhapi refugee killings back into Bengal’s political spotlight.

During Monday’s programme, two MLAs, Ambica Roy and Ashok Kirtania, belonging to refugee community (Matua) were present. Notably, these two MLAs also participated in a meeting of “dissident” BJP leaders chaired by Union minister Shantanu Thakur recently. They had also left the party’s WhatsApp groups.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the BJP is trying to revive an old issue to hide the ongoing infighting in that party.