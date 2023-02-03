Major General: H Dharmarajan takes over as new GOC of Bengal Sub Area

Major General H Dharmarajan, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal Bar, Vishisht Seva Medal, took the charge of General Officer Commanding (GOC), Bengal Sub Area, on Wednesday.

The General is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khandakwasla, IMA-Dehradun and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

The General has attended Higher Command Course in Washington DC and NDC in New Delhi.

The General Officer is a BTech, MSc (Defence Studies), MSc (National Security Strategy), MPhil (Strategic Studies) and

MBA (HRM).

He was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (Madras Engineer Group) in December 1986.

During thirty-six years of his illustrious career, the General Officer has held several appointments at various levels at Brigade, Division, Corps, Command and the Army Headquarters.

The General commanded an Infantry Division on the Line of Control and headed the Rashtriya Indian Military College during his career.

Before taking up this appointment, he was the Additional Director General (Financial Planning) at the Army Headquarters.