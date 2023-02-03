scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Major General: H Dharmarajan takes over as new GOC of Bengal Sub Area

Major General H Dharmarajan, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal Bar, Vishisht Seva Medal, took the charge of General Officer Commanding (GOC), Bengal Sub Area, on Wednesday. The General is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khandakwasla, IMA-Dehradun and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. The General has attended Higher Command Course in Washington DC […]

Listen to this article
Major General: H Dharmarajan takes over as new GOC of Bengal Sub Area
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Major General H Dharmarajan, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal Bar, Vishisht Seva Medal, took the charge of General Officer Commanding (GOC), Bengal Sub Area, on Wednesday.

The General is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khandakwasla, IMA-Dehradun and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

The General has attended Higher Command Course in Washington DC and NDC in New Delhi.

The General Officer is a BTech, MSc (Defence Studies), MSc (National Security Strategy), MPhil (Strategic Studies) and
MBA (HRM).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...

He was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (Madras Engineer Group) in December 1986.

During thirty-six years of his illustrious career, the General Officer has held several appointments at various levels at Brigade, Division, Corps, Command and the Army Headquarters.

The General commanded an Infantry Division on the Line of Control and headed the Rashtriya Indian Military College during his career.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

Before taking up this appointment, he was the Additional Director General (Financial Planning) at the Army Headquarters.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 05:08 IST
Next Story

Keep record of those who buy koyta, cops tell sellers

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close