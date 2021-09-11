scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Major fire at plywood godown in Kolkata

Six fire tenders were initially deployed to douse the blaze, and later 10 more were dispatched.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 11, 2021 5:39:13 am
In the area, there are more than 300 plyboard godowns and warehouses that store wooden materials. (Representational)

A major fire broke out at a plywood godown in north Kolkata’s Nimtala Ghat Street area around 7.45 am on Friday. No loss of lives was reported.

Six fire tenders were initially deployed to douse the blaze, and later 10 more were dispatched, said officials, since the godown is located in a congested area and people rushed out of their homes fearing that the fire would spread quickly. According to officials, in the area, there are more than 300 plyboard godowns and warehouses that store wooden materials.

Both Fire Minister Sujit Bose, and Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja, the local MLA, visited the spot in the morning. Bose dismissed allegations that it took time to douse the blaze. He said the fire was brought under control with 16 engines in just two hours.

The amount of loss has not yet been ascertained. “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said Panja.

