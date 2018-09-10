Majherhat collapse: The real problem is overloading of trucks, says Subhas Bose

Kolkata: DMG (Disaster Management Group) personnel carry out rescue and relief works at the site of Majerhat Bridge collapse, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sep 5, 2018. Kolkata: DMG (Disaster Management Group) personnel carry out rescue and relief works at the site of Majerhat Bridge collapse, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sep 5, 2018.

Vehicular movement in southwest Kolkata, which had been chaotic over the last few days owing to the Majherhat bridge collapse, was closer to normal on Sunday, it being a holiday.

However, several hundred trucks waited at Kolaghat, Asansol, Dankuni and Krishnanagar for permission to enter the city.

Police on Saturday banned entry of 20-wheelers and gave those already inside time till 6 am Monday to leave.

West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association general secretary Subhas Chandra Bose told reporters, “The real problem is overloading of trucks. The police and motor vehicles department must act to stop this. This is a kind of problem that leads to damage of roads and bridges.”

Kolkata Traffic Police officials said people travelling to and from southwest Kolkata and South 24 Parganas did not face any major traffic snarls as it was a holiday, adding that they are working hard to ease traffic congestion.

They further said that they are coordinating with neighbouring districts to ease traffic congestion on highways leading to the city, where hundreds of good trucks are stranded at present.

