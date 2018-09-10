Majherhat bridge collapse: PWD proposes alternative route to ease traffic, meeting today

Kolkata: Municipal workers, DMG activities and Kolkata Police clear the debris at the collapsed site of Majerhat Bridge, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018. (PTI Photo) Kolkata: Municipal workers, DMG activities and Kolkata Police clear the debris at the collapsed site of Majerhat Bridge, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018. (PTI Photo)

The public works department (PWD) has come up with a proposal to set up an alternative route near Majherhat bridge to ease traffic in the area.

A section of the arterial Diamond Harbour Road was closed after a portion of the Majherhat bridge collapsed last week, leaving three dead and 25 injured.

“It is not clear how much time it will take to either repair the bridge or raze it and then construct a new bridge. So we are planning to create an alternative route to ease traffic congestion from that area. As the bridge was constructed over Sealdah South section of the Eastern Railways, the alternative route will have rail gates. We are holding talks with Eastern Railway officials in this regard,” said a senior government official.

According to a Eastern Railway (ER) officer, a meeting between state government and railway officials has been scheduled on Monday. “Nothing has been finalised yet. A meeting will be held on Monday. We have been asked to attend it,” said an ER officer.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App