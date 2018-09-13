Majherhat bridge collapse: Govt mulls alternative route, temporary bridge

A forensic team has been examining the site since the day of the incident. A forensic team has been examining the site since the day of the incident.

With the Durga Puja festival around the corner, the state government — which is probing the cause of the Majherhat Bridge collapse that claimed three lives on September 4 — is exploring options for an alternate road to connect the city to its southern suburbs and setting up of a temporary bridge at the mishap site.

While a forensic team has been examining the site since the day of the incident, representatives of the public works department (PWD), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Port Trust and police visited the spot and discussed all possibilities.

“We have sought help from structural engineers of IIT-Kharagpur. They are likely to visit the site soon and examine what had gone wrong. The cause and loopholes are the two things for which we need their help,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer. Sources said police have so far recorded statements of around 80 people in connection with the case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mishap has already written letters to the PWD and Railways seeking a report on maintenance work and safety measures.

An alternative route passing through Alipore Avenue is being considered for those who used the Majherhat Bridge. One of the engineers who visited the site told The Indian Express that Raja Santosh Roy Road is located close to Alipore Avenue, and a section of the latter touches the railway line, close to which is a canal. The G block (of Majherhat area) boundary wall is located near the canal. There is another street on the other side of the boundary wall that goes to New Alipore.

“From Alipore Avenue to G block, a road will be constructed that will cross the rail line. There will be two level crossings on both sides of the track. It is just in planning stage and efforts are being made to ensure that people who had been using the Majherhat bridge on a regular basis get an alternative soon,” said an official.

Another plan in the pipeline is the installation of a temporary bridge on the site. Sources said steel panels measuring 42 mt x 35.7 mt will be fixed where the portion that collapsed used to be. However, even if a temporary bridge is built, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to pass through it, sources said.

“Nothing is final yet. We are exploring all alternatives,” said a government official.

Sources said that in light of the Majherhat Bridge collapse, the Kolkata Police are in talks with a private company in Hyderabad to purchase a 3D scanning machine in order to better investigate such mishaps.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had set up a high-power committee headed by the Chief Secretary Malay De to probe the incident.

