Main Yoga Day event in Kolkata, says Union Minister; CM Suvendu Adhikari announces 3-day programmes
Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav has said that this year’s celebration will be set “on an unprecedented scale”, with Kolkata hosting the national event in the presence of the Prime Minister.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has appealed to people to participate in large numbers in the International Yoga Day 2026, with 35,000 registrations already received for Kolkata’s Red Road event on June 21, scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, Adhikari said the celebrations will begin on June 19 with a “Run for Yoga” programme across the state. In Kolkata, the main run will start from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters and conclude at Writers’ Buildings. Similar events will be held at 11 other locations in the city and across districts.
Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav has said that this year’s celebration will be set “on an unprecedented scale”, with Kolkata hosting the national event in the presence of the Prime Minister.
On June 20, observed by the state government as West Bengal Day, a yoga-themed cultural programme titled Vande Yogam will be organised on the Hooghly river. Officials said the event will feature cultural performances and technology-driven installations along the riverfront.
The main International Yoga Day programme will be held at Red Road on June 21, where Modi and Adhikari will participate in a mass yoga session. Public entry will begin at 6.15 am and the programme is scheduled to start at 6.45 am.
Adhikari said around 35,000 people had already registered for the Red Road event and expressed confidence that participation would run into lakhs. He also appealed to residents to take part in a cleanliness drive being conducted from June 15 to June 20 under the Swachh Bharat initiative.
Speaking at a preparatory programme later in the day, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav said this year’s International Yoga Day celebrations would be held on an “unprecedented scale”, with Kolkata hosting the national event in the presence of the Prime Minister.
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Jadhav said the theme for this year, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlights yoga’s role in promoting physical and mental well-being. He noted that the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising International Yoga Day events at around 1,300 locations worldwide, reflecting yoga’s growing global acceptance.Jadhav said the AYUSH Ministry has launched the “Yoga 365” initiative to encourage people to make yoga a part of their daily lives throughout the year rather than limiting it to a single day of observance.
He said special programmes, including a mass yoga demonstration on 59 boats on the Hooghly river, showcasing Bengal’s cultural identity.He added that Kolkata will be illuminated with yoga-themed lighting installations, bridge illumination and a drone show involving around 3,000 drones, transforming the city into what he described as a “yoga capital”.
CM addressed the city residents and said, “We want to welcome the Honorable Prime Minister to this historic city of Kolkata with a completely clean atmosphere.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More