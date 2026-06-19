Main Yoga Day event in Kolkata, says Union Minister; CM Suvendu Adhikari announces 3-day programmes

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has appealed to people to participate in large numbers in the International Yoga Day 2026, with 35,000 registrations already received for Kolkata’s Red Road event on June 21, scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, Adhikari said the celebrations will begin on June 19 with a “Run for Yoga” programme across the state. In Kolkata, the main run will start from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters and conclude at Writers’ Buildings. Similar events will be held at 11 other locations in the city and across districts.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav has said that this year’s celebration will be set “on an unprecedented scale”, with Kolkata hosting the national event in the presence of the Prime Minister.