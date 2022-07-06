Row over remarks on Goddess Kali: MP Mahua Moitra unfollows TMC’s Twitter handle

A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) distanced itself from her comments on Goddess Kali, party MP Mahua Moitra unfollowed its official Twitter handle. According to her official Twitter handle, Moitra now only follows TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Moitra was not available for comment.

The TMC on Tuesday had condemned the remarks made by Moitra on Goddess Kali during a media event here earlier in the day. The party distanced itself from Moitra’s remarks and said they were made by the MP in “her personal capacity” and were “not endorsed by the party”.

The party tweeted, “The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments.”

Moitra made the remarks while responding to a question on the controversy over a film poster showing a woman dressed as Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette. Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has come under fire after the poster of her film surfaced on social media, with police complaints being filed against her in Delhi and Lucknow on Tuesday.

After widespread criticism on social media, Moitra said later on Tuesday that she “did not back any film or poster or mention the word smoking”.

The BJP, meanwhile, demanded her arrest and gave an ultimatum to the West Bengal police. “I will give the state police 10 days to file an FIR and arrest her. If that does not happen, then I will move the court on the 11th day against Moitra. The TMC must take action against her just like action was taken against Nupur Sharma,” Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, members of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside Bowbazar police station on Wednesday morning, demanding Moitra’s arrest, and denounced her comments.