‘If Bengal wanted BJP …’: After TMC’s poll debacle, Mahua Moitra says party respects people’s mandate

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra acknowledged the party’s defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal, and said the TMC respects people’s mandate.

“The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that,” she wrote in a post on X, adding that the party put up a good fight against “unimaginable odds” on an “uneven pitch”.

The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that. We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch and for that I am proud of my leader & my party. We will continue to stand & fight for a secular country where… — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 5, 2026

“…for that I am proud of my leader & my party. We will continue to stand & fight for a secular country where the constitution, not brute majoritarianism, is the last word,” she said.

As the ruling party lost to the BJP on Monday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee termed it an “immoral” victory, accusing the saffron brigade of “looting” over 100 seats.

Out of the 293 Assembly seats, for which the counting was held on Monday, the BJP won 207 seats, while the TMC could secure only 80.

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) trailed behind the BJP throughout the day in West Bengal, the final nail came as the day ended — party chief and outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur.

Speaking to reporters outside the counting centre, Banerjee said: “BJP looted more than 100 seats. The Election Commission is the BJP’s commission,” she said, adding that she had complained to the chief electoral officer, but no action was taken.