‘His mask has come off’: Mahua Moitra lashes out at TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay

As the Trinamool Congress moves closer to a split each passing day, with several of its MPs and MLAs dissociating themselves from the party, TMC MP Mahu Moitra on Sunday lashed out at senior party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, saying his mask has come off.

Her comments come after indications that Bandyopadhyay, a six-time MP, may join the party rebels who plan to urge Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognise them as a separate bloc and allow them to sit alongside the NDA MPs in the House.

Taking to X, Moitra wrote: “His mask and his wig both come off. @SudipBAITC (Bandopadhyay’s X handle) told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on TV in Delhi in Bhupinder Yadav’s home.” Asking him to change his X handle to match his alleged adherence to “BJP B team”, she said: “Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Dont’ use our name.”