Mahua Moitra alleges BJP egg attack on Trinamool office; no penal section, taunts minister

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra livestreamed an alleged egg-pelting attack on her party office in Nadia, accusing BJP workers (File photo and screengrab from video shared by Moitra on X).

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra became the target of an aggressive protest Wednesday after a mob allegedly comprising BJP workers bombarded her local transit party office along the National Highway in the Nadia district of West Bengal with eggs.

Described by eyewitnesses as a “rain of eggs”, the assault prompted the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar to film the entire ordeal and stream a live broadcast on Facebook from a third-floor window to document the events. The footage immediately went viral across social media platforms.

During her live broadcast, a steady barrage of eggs could be seen smashing against the building’s walls and glass windows while protesters chanted slogans outside.