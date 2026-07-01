Mahua Moitra alleges BJP egg attack on Trinamool office; no penal section, taunts minister

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra became the target of an aggressive protest Wednesday after a mob allegedly comprising BJP workers bombarded her local transit party office along the National Highway in the Nadia district of West Bengal with eggs.
Described by eyewitnesses as a “rain of eggs”, the assault prompted the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar to film the entire ordeal and stream a live broadcast on Facebook from a third-floor window to document the events. The footage immediately went viral across social media platforms.
During her live broadcast, a steady barrage of eggs could be seen smashing against the building’s walls and glass windows while protesters chanted slogans outside.
“They are continuously throwing eggs. Look at the sheer anarchy prevailing in Bengal; let the entire state, the entire nation witness this,” Moitra said during the livestream.
The MP expressed outrage over the security response, alleging that local police and central security forces arrived at the scene only 15 minutes after being notified. More critically, she claimed that the agitators continued to pelt eggs right in front of the deployed forces, who reportedly failed to intervene or disperse the crowd.
Raising sharp questions regarding public safety and the vulnerability of public representatives, Moitra asked, “If this is the state of security for an elected woman MP, where is the safety for ordinary citizens? How can such an attack persist despite the deployment of central security forces?”
As the standoff continued, Moitra took to social media to directly alert the top brass of the state law enforcement, identifying her location as a dhaba near Plassey on the National Highway.
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” Hello @DGPWestBengal @WBPolice, past 2 hours & your police is watching the fun & not dispersing the mob. They want me to flee & they will pelt eggs/stones while I enter my car. Please do your job. Disperse the mob. Am in NH Dhaba Plassey,” Moitra posted on X.
Bombs replaced by eggs, says minister Arjun Singh
Reacting to the incident on Wednesday, BJP leaders downplayed the severity of the attack, describing the political landscape as an improvement over West Bengal’s historically violent past.
“There was a time when Bengal would only hear the sounds of bombs and gunfire; now that has been replaced by eggs,” said Transport Minister Arjun Singh.
“There is no specific section in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for throwing eggs. But those who used to hurl stones and bombs are now scared of mere eggs. Anyway, we will put an end to this too,” he added.
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Meanwhile, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya distanced his party from the attack, saying, “This should not have happened. However, our primary information suggests that the people executing the attack are actually from the TMC themselves.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More