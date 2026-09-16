Eggs thrown at her, TMC MP Mahua Moitra says: ‘Faced as a freedom fighter’

While TMC MP Mahua Moitra got in her car and was seated in the front, protesters carrying black flags pelted eggs at her and chanted “Go Back” slogans. (Photos: X/@MahuaMoitra)

Eggs were thrown at TMC MP Mahua Moitra allegedly by BJP workers at Tahatta in Benga’ls Nadia district, where she had gone to attend a party meeting on Wednesday evening.

Going live on Facebook from Tahatta, the Krishnanagar MP was heard telling police officers to clear the protesters, or they would be in contempt of court. While she got in her car and was seated in the front, protesters carrying black flags pelted eggs at her and chanted “Go Back” slogans.

In a video posted on her X handle, where she is seen seated in the car with eggshells on her face, Moitra said, “The Supreme Court of India told me to go and face some eggs. We were holding an internal meeting at our party office in Tahatta. BJP workers and leaders gathered outside with eggs. I had four policemen with me. The High Court has said this cannot be done. The police, instead of moving them (protesters), told me to get into the car. Why should I run away? I am not scared. In full view of the police, they came and threw eggs on me.”