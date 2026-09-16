Eggs thrown at her, TMC MP Mahua Moitra says: ‘Faced as a freedom fighter’

Eggs were thrown at TMC MP Mahua Moitra allegedly by BJP workers at Tahatta in Benga’ls Nadia district, where she had gone to attend a party meeting on Wednesday evening.
Going live on Facebook from Tahatta, the Krishnanagar MP was heard telling police officers to clear the protesters, or they would be in contempt of court. While she got in her car and was seated in the front, protesters carrying black flags pelted eggs at her and chanted “Go Back” slogans.
In a video posted on her X handle, where she is seen seated in the car with eggshells on her face, Moitra said, “The Supreme Court of India told me to go and face some eggs. We were holding an internal meeting at our party office in Tahatta. BJP workers and leaders gathered outside with eggs. I had four policemen with me. The High Court has said this cannot be done. The police, instead of moving them (protesters), told me to get into the car. Why should I run away? I am not scared. In full view of the police, they came and threw eggs on me.”
Later she posted on X, “Big shout out to Hon’ble Justice Dipankar Datta! MiLord – I came to my constituency for a meeting informing @WBPolice, and BJP workers, with their help, pelted eggs on me. True to your advice, I faced them as a freedom fighter faced bullets.”
She was referring to the observation made by Justice Dipankar Datta of the Supreme Court in August, asking the TMC MP – who raised concerns of ‘egg attacks’ to seek a virtual appearance before the investigating officer in a criminal case – why a politician should fear eggs when freedom fighters braved bullets.
“Having taken the plunge into politics, why do you fear eggs? Our freedom fighters took bullets on their chest,” Justice Dipankar Datta had said.
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The bench, also comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, had said the matter should not have come up before the Supreme Court at all. Following the remarks, Moitra chose to withdraw the plea, and the court subsequently dismissed it as withdrawn.
Justice Dipankar Datta – MiLord I am officially both an MP in independent India & a freedom fighter today! BJP office bearers (NOT public) surrounded my mtng & pelted eggs as I left. Thank you MiLord for upholding our Constitutional protections. pic.twitter.com/FQHwSQUgD6
Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal Police to provide two personnel to accompany Moitra during her visits to her constituency for the next 30 days, saying the security cover was necessary to ensure she could perform her duties as an elected representative amid allegations of mob harassment. “If an MP is subjected to egg-pelting and other harassment while she enters her constituency, what will happen to other political persons who show allegiance to rival parties?” Justice Saugata Bhattacharya had said while hearing a petition filed by Moitra seeking protection from egg pelting.
Following the incident on Wednesday, the TMC MP slammed West Bengal Police for “failing” to carry out the High Court’s instructions. “Hello @DGPWestBengal @WBPolice, these were the BJP wallahs throwing eggs & shouting “Hindu Virodhi Mahua Dur Hato” – each face is visible. You will, of course, register an FIR against “Unknown Persons” ! Jai Shri Ram indeed!” she wrote on X with videos of Wednesday’s protest and egg pelting on her.
Earlier too, Moitra faced protests, including egg pelting on her, in Nadia district.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More