Eggs were hurled, brooms and sticks waved, and cries of “go back” rang out as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra’s convoy was surrounded by protesters in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Thursday.

Forced to remain inside her car as the crowd allegedly pushed against it, the Krishnanagar MP live-streamed the confrontation, accusing the police of standing by despite prior warnings of a possible attack and a Calcutta High Court-mandated security cover.

Moitra alleged that the attack was premeditated and said she had alerted the authorities in advance.

ustice dipankar datta, supreme court of india. CJI Suryakant. CJI Calcutta High Court- this is what contempt of court looks like – when West Bengal Police who are ordered for my safety connive with BJP to physically attack me again. Tushar Mehta you dare stand up in court to justify this you will have me to deal with. Enough — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 19, 2026

The incident took place in Gobra panchayat area of Kaliganj block while she was on her way from Krishnanagar to Kaliganj in Nadia district at around 11 am.

‘Police are doing nothing’

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During the live broadcast, she showed a group of protesters waving black and BJP flags, shouting “go back” slogans.

“Inspite of giving police all information they have allowed this BJP mob to come and disrupt the program and attack my convoy which has police protection,” Moitra said in a post on X as she shared multiple videos of the attack.

“CJI Supreme Court Suryakant, CJI Kolkata HC -BJP goons physically pushing my car, attacking with sticks, eggs, while police are doing NOTHING to clear them. Police is instead telling me to leave . We had information this would happen and police were informed. In spite of this no steps were taken,” she wrote.

“I have been attacked by a mob. They are literally pushing my car. See the eggs,” she was heard shouting.

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Throughout her broadcast, Moitra expressed sharp frustration over the role of law enforcement at the scene, claiming that the police failed to intervene or disperse the crowd.

Currently, under the Calcutta High Court’s directives, two police personnel are assigned to accompany the MP for her personal protection.

Highlighting their inability to manage the protesters surrounding her vehicle, Moitra stated during the live stream, “There are two police personnel with me. The two police personnel are unable to do anything.”

Reacting to the incident, Sandipan Majumdar, BJP’s Nadia North organisational district media convener, said they were a spontaneous expression of public anger over Moitra’s alleged remarks about Hindu deities.

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“Given the manner in which Mahua Moitra insulted Hindu gods and goddesses while the Trinamool was in power, this is a spontaneous resistance by ordinary people following the change in power. After all, bombs weren’t thrown at her, only eggs were. Considering what she has done, she will have to endure at least this much,” Majumdar said.

Earlier incidents of egg-throwing

The incident occurs against the backdrop of an ongoing legal dispute over the adequacy of Moitra’s security cover. The matter is currently pending before the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court. The bench is next to hear the matter on November 27.

According to the court’s interim order, two constables are officially deployed to guard Moitra during her visits to her Krishnanagar constituency until November 30.

On September 16, protesters waving black flags and shouting “Go Back” slogans allegedly hurled eggs at Moitra and her vehicle as she exited a party meeting in Tehatta. Moitra alleged that BJP workers and local office-bearers carried out the act in the presence of police personnel. The BJP denied that the attackers were associated with the party.

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Following this, Moitra moved the Calcutta High Court on September 21, alleging police inaction.

On July 1, Moitra accused BJP workers of gathering outside her office in Krishnanagar and pelting eggs. Sharing video footage of the crowd on her X handle. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya denied that such actions were part of BJP culture.