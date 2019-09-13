Mahalaya Deadline: Rain halt to road repair work in Kolkata

To ensure smooth traffic during Durga Puja, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will begin road repairs after monsoon.

More than 100 roads have been identified for repair and the task will be completed by Mahalaya, KMC sources said.

Ratan Dey, member of Mayor-in-Council (roads), KMC, said the civic body was waiting for rain to stop before the patchwork could start. “It’s still raining. So repairs will be a futile effort now. Before Durga puja, we will try to make the roads smooth,” he said.

“The purpose is to ensure roads are repaired before puja so that any untoward accident can be prevented apart from smooth traffic for common people,” said another KMC official. The Kolkata Traffic Police has drafted a list of damaged roads that require patch work and are important in terms of Durga Puja crowd management.

In addition, the Kolkata Port Trust, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) and Public Works Department (PWD) has also sent a list of damaged roads in their jurisdiction.

These roads include EM Bypass, M G Road, Strand Road, Central Avenue, S N Banerjee Road, Lenin Sarani and APC Road, and Maniktala and Ultadanga flyovers. Many of the roads need heavy repair work while few needs patch work only. The list also features roads of Behala and South Kolkata, including Gariahat and Alipore.

Meanwhile, Bidhannagar Traffic Police has also identified 13 roads for urgent repair work. They want to finish the work in 20 days. Potholes and craters have been identified on the entire stretch from Baisakhi Island to the canal side road, Susrut Island Road, Purta Bhawan Road, Netaji Island Road etc.

“The condition of roads at many places is terrible. The road near the airport also needs urgent repair work. The authorities must ensure all the roads are fixed so that there is less traffic,” said Arvind jain, a marketing profession who resides at Number 1 Road.

The state urban development department has sanctioned Rs 75 crore to the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation for repairs.