Mahadev Spinning Mills to set up ‘largest’ yarn unit in eastern India

Mahadev Spinning Mills has decided to set up a state-of-the-art combed compact yarn spinning unit in eastern India at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

The project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 8. A press release by the company said “ The promoters, having more than 30 years of experience in textiles, have decided to set up a highly modern spinning mill in eastern India with complete automation and with the latest generation of knitting machines to augment their quality requirements and also supply premium quality yarn to the domestic and overseas market.”

It said the unit will be the “largest” in eastern India and have around 40,000 spindles.