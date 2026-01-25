Madhyamik registration glitch: Bengal Board to allow fresh registrations on portal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Just a week ahead of the Madhyamik (Class 10 Board) examination, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Saturday announced that the online enrolment portal will remain open from January 27 noon to January 28 noon to allow eligible students, who were left out due to school-level lapses, to complete their registration.
The Board stated in a notification that several schools had reported lapses in the enrolment process at a late stage, leading to some students not getting their admit cards.
The admit cards will be issued on January 29 between 1 pm and 5 pm. The notification also stated that the Board would take appropriate steps, as per applicable Rule, against all such schools to fix responsibility.
Which candidates will get the opportunity
Candidates who have not got their Admit cards but have successfully passed the Test Examination can enrol themselves through their respective schools. The candidates should also have a minimum attendance of 70 per cent in Classes 9 and 10. All schools have been directed to help their eligible students during the enrolment process.
State Education Minister Bratya Basu posted on X, “The enrollment portal will be reopened so that no eligible examinee is deprived of the opportunity to appear in the examination.” He added that appropriate administrative measures would be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur.
In December 2025, the WBBSE had directed 50 government schools that had failed to complete registration or rectify student data within the stipulated deadline to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000 per student.
The Board stated that the penalty had been set in accordance with a Calcutta High Court order, adding that the explanations provided by school heads were not satisfactory.
The Advanced Society for Headmaster and Headmistress (AFSHM) had slammed the move as a kind of harassment and stated that the Board was behaving like a corporate entity. AFSHM had written to the chief minister and the education minister for their intervention in the matter.
At that time, Basu said the education department would not interfere in this matter.
The Madhyamik examinations are scheduled to begin on February 2.
