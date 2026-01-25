Madhyamik registration glitch: Bengal Board to allow fresh registrations on portal

Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said appropriate administrative measures would be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur. (File Photo)

Just a week ahead of the Madhyamik (Class 10 Board) examination, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Saturday announced that the online enrolment portal will remain open from January 27 noon to January 28 noon to allow eligible students, who were left out due to school-level lapses, to complete their registration.

The Board stated in a notification that several schools had reported lapses in the enrolment process at a late stage, leading to some students not getting their admit cards.

The admit cards will be issued on January 29 between 1 pm and 5 pm. The notification also stated that the Board would take appropriate steps, as per applicable Rule, against all such schools to fix responsibility.