Madhyamik examination to start on Feb 2, but availability of teachers unclear as SIR exercise rolls on in Bengal

The Madhyamik (Class 10 Board) examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to begin on February 2, but there is still confusion whether the teachers and education department officials engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be released for examination duty.

Addressing a press conference Friday, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly stated that the Board had written to district magistrates, who are also ex officio district election officers, and the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer highlighting the possibility of staff crunch during the Madhyamik examination owing to the SIR exercise, but they have not yet received any written communication from the election authorities.

The Board informed around 52,000 teachers are needed for invigilation and related duties, many of whom are serving as Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Moreover, each main venue will need one officer-in-charge, and several such officials have already been deputed as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). Ganguly said absence of officers-in-charge at the centres during examination hours could jeopardise the examination process.

In the letter sent to ECI officials on January 27, WBBSE had requested that teachers engaged as BLOs be spared from SIR duties on examination days, at least till about 4.30 pm. The letter cited an August 4, 2025, Calcutta High Court order recording the Election Commission of India’s submission that teachers should be minimally drafted as BLOs and, where necessary, engaged during holidays or non-teaching hours.

“In this context, we would like to bring to your notice that for performance of duty as Block Level Officer (BLO), secondary school teachers have been engaged in the exercise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) under Election Commission of India (ECI). We earnestly request you to please spare such teachers so engaged in your District/jurisdiction from their responsibilities as BLO on the days of examination (up to about 4.30 PM). Please note that such teachers are required to discharge duties and work related to the said examination, either directly or in support of its safe and secured completion,” the letter stated.

“Both SIR and Madhyamik are statutory exercises. One cannot obstruct the other,” Ganguly said, adding that the request was limited to the examination period.

This year, there are a total of 2,682 examination centres across the state. Out of these, 945 are main examination centres and 1,737 are sub-centres.

Story continues below this ad

A total of 9,71,340 candidates will take the examination in 2026, compared with 9,69,425 last year. Of the total examinees, 4,26,733 are boys, 5,44,606 are girls and one is a transgender person.