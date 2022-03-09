Madhyamik exam: Purported image of English paper on social media fake, says Board

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), which conducts the Madhyamik examination, said on Tuesday that a purported image of the English question paper, which was circulated on social media, was fake and had no resemblance with the original paper.

The purported image of the English question paper was seen on some social media platforms, especially some WhatsApp groups, about an hour ahead of the scheduled start of the exam on Tuesday. The incident took place even after internet services were suspended in some areas of the state for a few hours to prevent cheating or sharing of question papers on social media.

WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters, “It (the purported image) was fake. This is nothing but an act of mischief. There was no leak of the real question paper. The exam on the second day passed off peacefully.”

The state has imposed a ban on internet services in some areas of the state from 11 am to 3.15 pm on March 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 – the scheduled dates for the state’s class 10 boards.