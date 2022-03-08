Madhyamik begins amid internet curbs in some parts

AFTER A gap of two years, Madhyamik (class 10 state board) examinations began on Monday, adhering to Covid-19 protocols. The first day of the exam passed smoothly, without any untoward incident reported. A total of 11,18,821 candidates appeared in their first language papers across 4,194 centres in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her best wishes to all examinees. “Best wishes to the Madhyamik Examinees, 2022. This is your first big exam in life. Remain confident, you are sure to achieve success. Appeal to all to cooperate in smooth conduct of the gigantic exercise. All the best, my dear students,” Banerjee tweeted.

In an attempt to stop the use of unfair means during exam hours, the West Bengal government temporarily suspended internet services for a few hours in some areas. However, there were no curbs on call and SMS services. The suspension of interned will to take place on March 8, 9, 11, 12, 14 and 16 between 11 am and 3:15 pm when students will appear for exams on various subjects.

The move from the administration came after question papers were leaked through social media platforms from some examination centres within an hour of commencement of exams in 2019 and 2020.

Last year, the state board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The students were awarded marks based on internal assessment by their teachers.

Meanwhile, no candidate was allowed to leave the centre in the first one hour and 15 minutes after the exam began.