Madhyamik 2026 begins in West Bengal: 9.7 lakh students appear as police launch helpline, transport dept runs special buses

The Madhyamik examination for Class 10 began Monday across the state and will continue until February 12. The examination coincides with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls. With the Assembly elections just a few months away and the SIR in progress, police deployment has increased throughout the state.

Supratik Sarkar, Commissioner, Kolkata police, visited a few examination centres. Speaking to the media, he said, “We will ensure that all candidates can give the examinations smoothly. We have a helpline so that if any student faces any problem, we take the responsibility to take them to the examination hall.”

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said approximately 9,71,340 candidates will take exams at 2,682 centres. According to the Board, 5,44,606 female candidates, 4,26,733 male candidates, and one transgender candidate are registered.

The Kolkata police have issued a helpline number for any emergency: 9432610039.

According to the West Bengal State Transport Department, at least 20 additional buses will run on 15 different routes for the eight days of the Madhyamik exam. Special buses will run from North and South Kolkata on Madhyamik exam days.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished the students appearing for the examinations on X. “Heartfelt best wishes to all secondary examinees. May everyone have a bright and promising future.”

What students should take note of

Papers will be held from 10.45 am to 2 pm. According to Board officials, the first 15 minutes have been allotted for reading the question paper. Distribution of answer scripts will begin at 10.55 am, and answer writing will start at 11 am.

Story continues below this ad

“Candidates must write the question paper serial number in the designated space on the answer booklet. They will be allowed to enter examination centres from 10 am,” said a senior official.

The WBSSE has prohibited the use of all electronic devices in examination halls. This includes mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, and earbuds. If any candidate is found in possession of such a device, it will be confiscated, and the candidate’s examination will be cancelled.

Only admit cards, registration certificates, pens, and transparent clipboards will be allowed in the examination hall. Water bottles and non-transparent items will not be permitted.

Cloakrooms will be available outside the examination halls for the safekeeping of bags and personal belongings. According to officials, candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall during the first 1 hour and 15 minutes. After this period, those who need to step out for a bathroom break must submit both the question paper and the answer script to the invigilator.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates who leave before the examination ends must return their answer booklet and question paper. They may collect the question paper only after the examination is completed.

The staff are not permitted to carry electronic devices, except for designated officials, who may use mobile phones strictly for official communication.

According to the Board, any vandalism-related damage will be recovered from the responsible school. The results for the candidates involved will be withheld until clearance is granted. CCTV surveillance will be in place at all centres, with video recordings preserved for a minimum of 30 days.