Madhyamgram: TMC leader’s body found inside factory’s septic tank, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested after the body of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was recovered from the septic tank of a factory in Madhyamgram area in North 24 Parganas district in wee hours of Sunday.

Police sources said Sudhir Das, TMC president of Madhyamgram municipality ward number one, was killed and dumped inside the septic tank of the factory where he worked.

“Injury marks were found behind his head and his hands were tied. We have sent the body for post-mortem and have started an investigation into the matter,” a senior police officer said.

Police arrested the three people after Sudhir’s wife Mala Das filed a complaint at Madhyamgram police station.

“He had gone out of the house to start his day at the factory on Saturday morning. As he did not return home till late in the afternoon we started looking for him. Later we approached the police who found his body from the septic tank,” Mala told reporters.

According to a senior police officer, the CCTV footage outside the factory showed that an unidentified person entered the factory soon after Das went in. That person left the factory 20 minutes later but Sudhir did not come out.

“The CCTV footage confirmed that something had happened to him inside the factory,” the officer added. Madhyamgram MLA Rathin Ghosh reached the spot and condoled the death of his party leader.

