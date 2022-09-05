Madan Mitra seconds Roy’s warning, calls BJP leader Dilip Ghosh a ‘mad man’

A day after Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy warned the Opposition of a “blowback” if they would continue to target Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party MLA Madan Mitra said he agreed with Roy. He also targeted BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh for calling TMC leaders thieves.

“I agree with what Sougata Roy said. But I am not saying that they should be beaten up. But recently Janmasthami was held. There are several palmyra fruits in palm trees which are yet to fall on the ground. Now, if those fruits fall on the back of Dilip Ghosh or other BJP leaders then what can we do? We will not do anything. Those fruits will fall automatically on them,” the Kamarhati MLA said. “There is a mad man in the BJP. That person is Dilip Ghosh,” he added.

On Saturday while addressing party workers in Dumdum, Roy said: “If you (Opposition) call Mamata Banerjee the queen of thieves, be ready for a hard blow on your back. If you call her the queen of corruption, you never know how our party workers will react in anger. People react in an unpredictable manner if they become furious,” he said.

Earlier also, Sougata had threatened the opposition over corruption allegations against his party. He had said that if the opposition parties called all TMC leaders thieves, footwear will be made from their skin.

Reacting to Mitra and Roy’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said thieves will be called thieves. “Forget about us, even common man are now calling them thieves. Instead of targeting us, they should accept the fact. But TMC leaders are now trying to score brownie points to show how loyal they are to their party supremo Mamata Banerjee,” he said.