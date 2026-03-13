LPG supply takes a toll on all — homes look for kerosene, eateries cut menu, opt for stoves

From households to top restaurants and temples, the Centre’s rationing of LPG cylinder supplies in the wake of the West Asia conflict has left everyone in West Bengal in disarray.

“For the last three days, we have been cooking on induction. Despite pre-booking our LPG cylinder, we have not received the gas cylinder. It’s a crisis that goes beyond convenience. The government must intervene because many solely rely on these cylinders,” said Anamika Mishra, a resident of Kolkata.

In Kamarhati, a 40-year-old kerosene shop, owned by Md Shahed, saw its daily sales jump tenfold on Thursday as people scrambled for alternative fuel, with many returning empty-handed after stocks ran dry.

On BT Road, Md Khalid shared his frustration after finding his Indane operator’s office repeatedly locked. “It is my granddaughter’s birthday on Sunday. We had planned a house party, but this crisis has left us clueless,” he said.

The crisis is not limited to homes. Premier medical institutions, such as the SSKM Hospital, are facing difficulties in maintaining their kitchen operations.

The hospitality sector, a hallmark of Kolkata’s culture, is also gasping. While major chains like Arsalan have begun reverting to traditional wooden stove ovens to stay afloat, smaller eateries are simply shutting down.

Dada Boudir Biriyani in the city has also resorted to wood-fired ovens.

“We require almost 70 cylinders across 12 outlets in the city daily. With the present disruptions, we are forced to buy cylinders at an increased price from Dankuni and other areas,” said Mozammal Haque, the manager of Arsalan, Park Circus.

Faizal, who owns the Haji Saheb and has been operating for almost three decades in Behala, said that work has almost come to a stop. “We have only one day of LPG supply left. After which, we are left with no option but to shut the shop,” he said.

Some eateries and food chain have already cut down their menu.

“We are somehow managing with a limited fuel supply by cutting down on a lot of items for sale. It is definitely challenging, as not only we, but also our workers and their families, are dependent on the sale. So all we can do is hope that the condition improves,” said Rana Nandy, the owner of Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy.

Debaditya Chaudhury, director of Chowman, Oudh 1590, and Chapter 2 restaurant chains, said, “If the situation escalates further, we may have to consider temporary measures such as restricting menus to manage kitchen operations efficiently.”

“We believe innovation and adaptability will help us navigate this challenge as well,” he added.

“LPG is essential for maintaining consistency and speed in large-scale cooking. We hope the issue is resolved soon so that restaurants can continue to serve customers without disruption,” said Ishtiaque Ahmad, the managing partner of Shiraz Golden Restaurant.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sudesh Poddar, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI), said that restaurants and food services will collapse if the government doesn’t resolve this issue at the earliest.

“We are significantly dependent on LPG for our daily services. Induction cookers or other means wouldn’t give the same effect as most dishes cannot be cooked in the same way,” he said.

At Dacre’s Lane, one of the city’s street food hub, the eateries shifted to wood-based chullahs as the LPG stock was dwindling and keeping their fingers crossed.

“So many people depend on us. We are cutting down on many popular items but wish to keep the shop open,” the owner of one of the eateries said.

The curtailed LPG cylinder supply has also hit ISKCON Kolkata and Jagannath Temple in Digha.

The kitchen at ISKCON Kolkata has begun simplifying meals for their resident brahmacharis and sannyasis by preparing khichdi instead of separate items, such as rice, dal, sabji, and chapatis.

“This helps us save nearly 60-70 per cent of cooking gas,” said Radharamn Das, vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata.

“We distribute free dinner every evening. The current LPG crisis is unprecedented. Our Albert Road temple has only two days of LPG stock left. New cylinders cannot be booked, and our service to the community is severely affected… we are concerned about how to sustain these services if gas availability is further affected,” he added.