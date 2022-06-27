GTA polls pass off peacefully in Bengal, 57% turnout recorded

The elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in north Bengal’s Darjeeling Hills were held peacefully with 57% voter turnout till 5pm on Sunday, officials said.

“The polls were overall peaceful, except for a few minor incidents,” Darjeeling District Magistrate S Ponnambalam said.

The final voting figures may slightly vary as reports were yet to be received from some polling stations, officials said.

Voting is underway for 45 seats spread across three sub-divisions of Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong at 922 polling stations. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Voting is underway for 45 seats spread across three sub-divisions of Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong at 922 polling stations. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Polling for the GTA, the semi-autonomous council that governs the Darjeeling Hills, began on a slow note in the morning on Sunday, said election officials.

The voting, held after 10 years, began at 7am with 9.98% voters casting their franchise till 9 am, it is learnt. Till 11 am, a 24.4% turnout was reported, officials said.

“The voter turnout was lower than the previous elections. In fact, during the initial hours we could hardly spot queues at the polling stations,” said an official.

Voting was held at 922 polling stations for 45 seats spread across three sub-divisions of Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong. Out of 45, five polling stations were marked as ‘critical’ while 101 were identified as vulnerable.

Of the 277 candidates in the fray from 45 seats, 169 are Independents while 108 are from various political parties.

Kalpana Thapa, a young voter, said, “Proper supply of water and unemployment are the main issues here. We are voting for more job opportunities.”

“We are peace lovers. We vote with a smile on our face and wish whoever forms the GTA board resolves basic issues of the people,” said Manju Gurung who cast her vote at the 178 Municipal Girls High School in Darjeeling

The BJP and its allies Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and the Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists (CPRM) have boycotted the GTA polls. Bimal Gurung’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which was in power in the GTA for several years, is also not taking part in the polls.

The battle is mainly between Ajoy Edwards’ newly-formed Hamro Party and Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). The new entrant Hamro Party, which won 18 out of 32 seats in the recent civic body polls, is contesting from all 45 seats, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) is fighting from 36, the CPIM from 12, the state’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) on 10, the Congress on 5.

The BGPM has extended support to Independents on other seats.