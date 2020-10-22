Low pressure over Bay of Bengal, rainfall likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said maximum intensity rain will be recorded in these regions on October 22 and 23.

Within a fortnight, the second low-pressure system has developed in the Bay of Bengal and it will cause widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and the northeast till October 24.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said maximum intensity rain will be recorded in these regions on October 22 and 23.

A well-marked low-pressure system lay off the Andhra Pradesh coast, adjoining south Odisha, on Wednesday. “On Thursday, the system will intensify into a depression and head north-eastwards. It is expected to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh as a depression on the morning of October 24,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD.

In association with this weather system, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and squally wind conditions in north Odisha, West Bengal and the northeastern states.

It will be a wet Durga Puja for Bengal as the Met office has predicted the heaviest rainfall on October 23, which is likely to continue till the forenoon of October 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.