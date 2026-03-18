‘Lost my daughter, having nothing more to lose… will fight’: CPI(M) Kaliganj candidate, who lost her daughter to bomb blast during TMC’s victory march

Yasmin also denied any resentment within the party. “I have been nominated because people wanted me. Party workers have welcomed me wholeheartedly,” she said.

Months after 38-year-old Sabina Yasmin lost her nine-year-old daughter to a crude bomb blast during TMC’s victory rally in Kaliganj Assembly bypoll in Nadia district of West Bengal, she is finding herself in the political spotlight.

In a surprise move, the CPI(M) fielded Yasmin from the same Assembly seat to take on TMC’s Alifa Ahmed, which has already angered a section of Left cadres who ransacked the local party office on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yasmin said she joined politics for her fight to get justice.

“I have been fighting for the last nine months. Before my daughter was killed in the blast, I was never associated with politics. Our village used to vote for the CPI(M). They (TMC) attacked all our houses after the bypoll results in which the TMC won,” she said.