‘Lost interest’: V-C after NAAC downgrades VBU

A day after the Visva Bharati University’s NAAC rating was downgraded, its Vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has purportedly said he has “lost interest” in the assessment. VBU’s rating was downgraded to B+ from B++ in 2015.

The university has been aiming to achieve A+ grade after Chakraborty took its charge in 2018.

In a video of an internal meeting of the university, Chakraborty is purportedly heard saying: “Why are you asking me to take responsibility? Yes, I had said in the past that I had the ability to improve NAAC rating… I had said with great enthusiasm that who will come and who will not (as NAAC team member) will be known to me. But now I have lost interest.” The Indian Express could not verify the authenticity of the video.

VBU authorities were not available for comment on this issue.

On Wednesday, NAAC gave VBU 2.65 points and categorised it into the B+ grade. The NAAC team visited the campus from November 24-26 to assess the Central university. In its first assessment in 2015, VBU received 2.82 points and B++ grade.

The Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) and student bodies such as SFI were not happy with the downgrade.

According to a university professor, no permanent registrar and vacant posts in various departments were some of the reasons for the dip.

While the university scored 3.35 points in the teaching-learning evaluation category, it received only 1.87 points in curricular aspects.

The institute scored 2.69 points in the research innovation category, 3.4 in infrastructure and learning resources parameters, and 1.71 in student support and progress count.

It received 2.93 in institutional values and 2.25 points in governance count.