Lone ISF MLA says will abstain from voting

The lone MLA of Indian Secular Front (ISF) Naushad Siddiqui on Friday said that he would abstain from voting in the presidential election as none of the two candidates are linked to his party.

“While the ISF will never support the BJP-led NDA candidate, the Opposition’s nominee is also not acceptable due to his past connections with the BJP. None of the two candidates are favoured by us. While Droupadi Murmu is directly from the BJP, the other candidate Yashwant Sinha is a former BJP leader,” said Siddiqui.

He said Sinha had supported Narendra Modi after the Gujarat communal strife in 2002. “The ISF will not support his candidature even though he is a consensus candidate of several opposition parties, including the Left Front and the Congress.

The ISF has its own ideology and will go forward with it, Siddiqui said.

The ISF had fought the 2021 Assembly polls in alliance with the CPI(M) and Congress. It is the only opposition party other than BJP to have won a seat in the 2021 election with its allies – the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress – drawing a blank.

“Just because the ISF had fought the 2021 Assembly polls together with the Left Front and Congress, it does not mean we have to support the candidate they chose to put up,” said Siddiqui.

The ISF was formed by Abbas Siddiqui, a Muslim cleric of Furfura Sharif in Hooghly district, before the state election.