Lok Sabha elections: Over 83% votes polled in two North Bengal seats

West Bengal recorded 83.79 per cent of polling in the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. Voters exercised their franchise in two constituencies — Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

While sharing the latest figures on Friday, the Election Commission (EC) officials said the first phase of polling concluded successfully.

Alipurduar, which had 13,75,814 electors, recorded 83.70 per cent of polling with 6,89,298 male voters and 6,86,515 female voters.

Cooch Behar, on the other hand, witnessed stray incidents of poll-related disturbances. It recorded 83.88 per cent of polling. Cooch Behar constituency had a total of 15,18,779 electors, out of which 7,77,806 were male voters and 7,40,972 were female voters. Till 5 pm on Thursday, Bengal had recorded 80.85 percentage of polling.

Barring stray incidents of clashes and alleged voter intimidation, polling was peaceful in both the constituencies in North Bengal.

Three FIRs were lodged and eight people arrested following complaints of disturbances from both the constituencies.

“We have received several complaints, but the process of scrutiny is still on,” said Additional CEO Sanjay Basu.

According to EC officials, the Commission has received 1,902 complaints through National Grievances Services Portal, out of which 66 is still in the process of disposal. As many as 2,920 complaints have been received through NGS Citizens portal, of which 52 are in process of disposal. Complaints received through cVIGIL app were pegged at 4,849, while 29 are pending for disposal.