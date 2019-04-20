Locket Chatterjee’s rented house vandalised in Hooghly

Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee’s rented accommodation was ransacked in the Hooghly district on Friday, police said. The incident came to light after Chatterjee had reached home from her election campaign on Friday morning, police added. Chatterjee, who is contesting from the Hooghly Parliamentary seat, blamed Trinamool Congress supporters behind the attack.

The actor-turned-politician alleged that a few people were loitering outside her house since a few days and she had threatened them. But when she was not at home, some people allegedly barged into her house at Green Park area in Bandel, and vandalised it, police said.

“TMC goons attacked my home in Hooghly today afternoon. They are disturbed with the support for BJP. Nothing can stop me, not even your cowardly attack on me,” she tweeted from her official handle.

However, TMC denied any involvement in the attack and blamed BJP’s infighting behind it.

“No one knows that she has rented a house here. Today, a local person informed me that some people have vandalised her house. They are BJP goons and were holding BJP flags. TMC supporters will not hold BJP flags,” said Asit Majumdar, Trinamool Congress MLA from Chuchura.

BJP’s convener of Hooghly constituency, Ajay Dubey, lodged complaints with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer’s office and also with the Chinsurah police station.

“We are investigating the matter,” the Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate, Akhilesh Chaturvedi, said.