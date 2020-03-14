Local clubs can take part in govt projects: Mamata Banerjee

The CM called upon the clubs to ensure peace and amity in their neighbourhoods, and resist any “false propaganda, misinformation and conspiracy”. (File) The CM called upon the clubs to ensure peace and amity in their neighbourhoods, and resist any “false propaganda, misinformation and conspiracy”. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that local clubs can participate in different government programmes to make those projects successful.

Speaking at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee said, “All clubs can take part in our projects. For example, these local clubs can participate in our tree plantation drive. Those interested, can contact the district magistrates and if they don’t cooperate, inform me. I will take action.”

The CM called upon the clubs to ensure peace and amity in their neighbourhoods, and resist any “false propaganda, misinformation and conspiracy”. She further said, “Club members know their localities well. If they take initiative, I think problems will be solved easily. They should be in regular touch with the police.”

Banerjee thanked the clubs members present at the event and said the Rs 3-lakh grant, to buy sports equipment, will reach them soon.

