Lizard in mid-day meal: Headmaster, school inspector suspended; contractual staffer sacked

Days after a dead lizard and a rat were found in the mid-day meal of a primary school in Malda district, the state School Education Department has suspended the school headmaster and a sub-inspector of schools and sacked a contractual employee for negligence, officials said.

Ujjal Saha Roy, the acting headmaster of the school, and Abdul Hanif, sub-inspector of schools, have been suspended. The sacked contractual employee is Swapna Sarkar.

A dead lizard and a rat were found in the drums of cooked rice stored for the mid-day meal on Wednesday last week at Vidyanandpur Primary School in Malda’s Chanchal sub-division.

An inquiry committee led by Block Development Officer (BDO) Nitin Singhania was formed to probe the matter. Based on the committee’s report, the Malda District Magistrate recommended action against the three persons to the Education Department.

A district administration official said the preliminary investigation found dereliction of duty on part of the employees concerned.

The action comes ahead of the arrival of a team of the Union Education Ministry in the state on January 20 to review implementation of the Mid-day Meal Scheme.

A communication from the Ministry has already been forwarded to the state secretariat in this regard, seeking cooperation from the district administrations for facilitating the field inspection process. Several complaints have surfaced in the recent past over the quality of mid-day meal. Recently, a dead snake was found in the mid-day meal in Birbhum district.