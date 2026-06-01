Lionel Messi statue to be relocated amid safety concerns; dismantling work begins in Kolkata’s Lake Town

Heavy-duty cables will first be attached to secure the statue, following which a 40-tonne crane will hold the structure firmly in place. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Preparations began on Monday to dismantle and relocate the towering statue of football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata’s Lake Town after authorities declared the structure a potential public safety hazard.

Engineers and workers were seen carrying out preliminary operations at the site along the busy VIP Road corridor, where the 70-foot statue was installed just five months ago. This move comes after complaints from local residents that the massive structure appeared to sway during strong winds, raising concerns about its stability.

According to officials, the relocation process will be carried out in multiple stages to ensure safety. Heavy-duty cables will first be attached to secure the statue, following which a 40-tonne crane will hold the structure firmly in place. Workers will then carefully cut the iron framework near the statue’s leg supports, enabling the entire structure to be lifted and removed in one piece.