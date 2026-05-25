Kolkata’s 70-ft Messi statue has ‘structural deficiencies’, could be removed

Kolkata’s iconic 70-foot statue of Lionel Messi, unveiled last year by the football superstar himself, could now be removed after an inspection, following a complaint by the locals, found structural flaws in it.

The Public Works Department on Monday conducted a formal inspection of the statue, and found that it had “structural deficiencies” and its centre of gravity was “off the mark”, triggering safety concerns, sources in the administration said.

The sources shared that it has been decided by the authorities to remove the magnificent structure after the inspection conducted within hours of a complaint filed by some residents.

Earlier in the day, a police complaint said to be filed by some local residents alleged that merely five months after its installation, the statue was noticeably “swaying” or “shaking” whenever the city saw strong winds.