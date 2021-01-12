Like Trump, BJP doesn’t know how to accept defeat: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP, calling it a “junk party” and equating it with outgoing US President Donald Trump.

“The BJP is like Donald Trump. Are you not seeing Donald Trump, the way he is refusing to accept defeat? The BJP is exactly the same. The BJP will keep on saying it has won even after defeat. They are two sides of the same coin,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson said at a rally in Ranaghat in Nadia district.

Drawing parallels between BJP workers and the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol last week, Banerjee said, “The day the BJP loses elections, its cadre and supporters will behave like that.”

The chief minister tore into former TMC leaders now in the saffron camp, saying the BJP was a “junk party” and a “dustbin party that is filling up its rank and file with corrupt and rotten leaders from other parties”.

“You must have seen some [TMC] leaders switch over to the BJP. They have done it to protect the public money they had looted. The BJP runs the party like a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they join them,” said Banerjee.

The chief minister claimed that India was staring at a food crisis because of the BJP’s “adamant” approach towards three new farm laws that thousands of farmers camped on the Delhi border are protesting. Banerjee demanded the immediate repeal of the laws.

“The country is staring at a food crisis. If the BJP continues to remain adamant on the farm laws, there will be a food shortage in our country. The farmers are assets of our country and we should not do anything that goes against their interest,” she added.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 55th death anniversary, Banerjee tweeted earlier in the day, “Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre must repeal the anti-farmer Acts now!”

The TMC attacked the BJP over its recent statements about implementing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “They are asking for the birth certificates of our forefathers. How would anyone know? Throw out the party that is asking for birth certificates of our forefathers, through elections,” she said.