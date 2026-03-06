Light rain likely from next week, IMD issues yellow alert for three North Bengal districts

The meteorological department has also warned of the possibility of lightning strikes during this period and issued an advisory urging people to seek shelter in safe, permanent structures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered thunderstorms and light rain across the state, with a yellow alert issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong districts from next week.

According to the weather office, a dry weather spell is expected to prevail across all the districts for the next 72 hours, with mainly clear to cloudy skies and the maximum and minimum temperature in Kolkata settling around 33°C and 23°C respectively. However, the city is likely to record a slight rise in temperature, with the maximum rising up to 34°C on Sunday, the weather department said.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert predicting thunderstorms with lightning in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong districts from Monday. Light to moderate rain is also expected in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and North Dinajpur districts. Southern districts, including Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Nadia, South and North 24 Parganas are also expected to receive rain with thunderstorms, with the spring showers likely till Wednesday, the weather department said.