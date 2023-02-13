scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Licencing process for cold storages to be streamlined

Minister of State for Agricultural Marketing (Independent Charge) Becharam Manna urged the cold storage owners to switch to solar energy to get rid of huge electricity bills.

cold storages, West Bengal Agricultural Marketing Department, Becharam Manna, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsThe association has pegged potato production in the state for the current season at 115 lakh tonnes.

The West Bengal Agricultural Marketing Department is in the process of streamlining renewal of licences for cold storage, officials said.

The department has roped in a private firm to streamline the renewal of licences by making the process online. “We have paid Rs 90 lakh for developing the required infrastructure. It will be done on a pilot basis from April. The main objective is to provide the renewal license within stipulated time,” said A Subbiah, Principal Secretary (Agricultural Marketing) while addressing the annual general meeting of the West Bengal Cold Storage Association.

Minister of State for Agricultural Marketing (Independent Charge) Becharam Manna urged the cold storage owners to switch to solar energy to get rid of huge electricity bills.

“There will be an adequate supply of potatoes if weather conditions remain fine this year. As the condition of roads is good, potatoes are now transported to south Bengal from the northern parts of the state in seven hours. Cold storage owners should hold meetings with the local farmers from time to time,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call
Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...

The state has approximately 517 cold storage units, including multi-purpose ones. The cold storage association claimed that the area under cultivation of potato in the current season has gone up and the cold storage units will continue to play a pivotal role in marketing of the produce.

Association president Rajesh Kumar Bansal said, “A slow release of stock resulted in a disproportionate accumulation as 60% of the produce remained in cold storages till September-October. The situation was such that despite extension of storage period beyond November 30, over 20% stock remained undelivered till December-end.”

More from Kolkata

The association has pegged potato production in the state for the current season at 115 lakh tonnes.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 04:01 IST
Next Story

Aero show starts today: Focus on joint development and exports, says Govt

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close